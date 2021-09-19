Qatari emir, Saudi crown prince, UAE NSA all smiles at 'brotherly' meeting

UAE’s National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

All three leaders can be seen in the photo, flashing smiles as they stand beside each other.

Saudi official describes it as a "friendly and brotherly meeting" between the three.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have eased tense relations over the past couple of months.

The UAE’s National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday met Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the Red Sea for a "brotherly meeting".

Director of Saudi Crown Prince's Private Office, Badr Al Asaker, published a photo of the three officials on his Twitter profile.



“A friendly and brotherly meeting in the Red Sea brings together Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, and the UAE National Security Adviser in the UAE, Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” Al Asaker wrote.

Earlier last month, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad received an Emirati delegation headed by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed.



The meeting had touched upon bilateral relations and ways to further develop cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade fields and vital investment projects that serve the process of construction, development and progress as well as achieving the common interests of the two countries.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince welcomed Qatar’s emir to Jeddah in his first visit after January’s AlUla GCC declaration which mended relations between the two countries.

In January, the crown prince met Qatar’s emir on the sidelines of the GCC summit. The summit saw all Gulf countries sign the AlUla declaration which Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said formally ended the dispute with Qatar.

Tense relations

In 2017, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar over alleged support for extremists and Iran. Yemen, Libya's eastern-based government and the Maldives joined in later.

Iran—long at odds with Saudi Arabia—had blamed then US president Donald Trump for setting the stage during his recent trip to Riyadh.

Gulf Arab states and Egypt have already long resented Qatar's alleged support for extremists, especially the Muslim Brotherhood which they regard as a dangerous political enemy.

The coordinated move, with Yemen and Libya's eastern-based government joining in later, had created a dramatic rift among the Arab nations, many of which are in the OPEC.