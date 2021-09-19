Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla attend Battle of Britain anniversary service

The Prince of Wales and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall attended a Battle of Britain 81st Anniversary service at Westminster Abbe.



The couple met Royal Air Force Cadets, Aviators and Tradesman from RAF Halton at the Church House in Westminster before joining a reception.

The couple's social media accounts said they were at Westminster to attend a service of Thanksgiving and Rededication to commemorate the 81st Anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The Prince has been Patron of the Battle of Britain Fighter Association since 2003.

Families and widows of Battle of Britain veterans were also at the reception

A statement sad, "this annual service marks the remarkable victory, and loss of life, by the Royal Air Force during the Battle of Britain in 1940. It was the first major campaign to be fought entirely in the skies."

