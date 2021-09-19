 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla attend Battle of Britain anniversary service

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 19, 2021

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla attend Battle of Britain anniversary service

The Prince of Wales and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall attended a Battle of Britain 81st Anniversary service at Westminster Abbe.

The couple met Royal Air Force Cadets, Aviators and Tradesman from RAF Halton at the Church House in Westminster before joining a reception.

The couple's social media accounts said they were at Westminster to attend a service of Thanksgiving and Rededication to commemorate the 81st Anniversary of the Battle of Britain.

The Prince has been Patron of the Battle of Britain Fighter Association since 2003.

Families and widows of Battle of Britain veterans were also at the reception

A statement sad, "this annual service marks the remarkable victory, and loss of life, by the Royal Air Force during the Battle of Britain in 1940. It was the first major campaign to be fought entirely in the skies."

More From Entertainment:

New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire

New report claims Prince Charles met the fixer who helped get a CBE for a billionaire
John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

John Challis, Only Fools and Horses actor, dies

Royals, underdogs, friends and Baby Yoda - it's time for the Emmys

Royals, underdogs, friends and Baby Yoda - it's time for the Emmys
G-Eazy drops new track ‘Breakdown’ with Demi Lovato

G-Eazy drops new track ‘Breakdown’ with Demi Lovato
Jana Kramer addresses desire to ‘not stay open’ in future relationships

Jana Kramer addresses desire to ‘not stay open’ in future relationships
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release soulful MV performance of ‘Love for Sale’

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release soulful MV performance of ‘Love for Sale’
Dwayne Johnson daughter reacts hilariously to ‘Black Adam’ sneak peek

Dwayne Johnson daughter reacts hilariously to ‘Black Adam’ sneak peek
French slackliner wows crowd with Eiffel Tower performance

French slackliner wows crowd with Eiffel Tower performance
Phoebe Dynevor almost quit acting before breakthrough ‘Bridgerton’ role

Phoebe Dynevor almost quit acting before breakthrough ‘Bridgerton’ role
Hailey Baldwin claps back at fans accusing Justin Bieber of ‘mistreating’ her

Hailey Baldwin claps back at fans accusing Justin Bieber of ‘mistreating’ her
Halima Aden reinvents modest fashion: ‘don´t change yourself, change the game´

Halima Aden reinvents modest fashion: ‘don´t change yourself, change the game´

Latest

view all