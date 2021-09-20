WATCH: 'No money for petrol,' JUI-F lawmakers says after reaching assembly in rickshaw

Ranjeet Singh, who is a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly and also associated with JUI-F, grabbed attention after he reached the assembly Monday on a rickshaw.



"I did not have money for [putting petrol in my car,]" the lawmaker told a journalist when he was asked why had he come to the assembly by rickshaw.

The lawmaker said he had parked his car at the MPAs hostel and noted that the rickshaw fare had increased after the government had hiked the prices of petroleum products.

Singh is the first minority lawmaker belonging to the Sikh community in KP to be elected MPA on the ticket of the JUI-F and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA).



The government had on September 15 announced a Rs5 increase in the price of petrol "owing to the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation".

According to a notification by the Finance Division, besides petrol, an increase in other petroleum products will also be enforced starting September 16.

Petrol, with the Rs5 increase, will now cost Rs123.30 per litre, whereas high-speed diesel, with an increase of Rs5.01, will now cost Rs120.04 per litre.

In addition, kerosene will cost Rs5.46 more and will thus be priced at Rs96.26 per litre, while light diesel oil will become Rs5.92 dearer to cost Rs90.69 per litre.