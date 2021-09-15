Govt raises price of petrol by Rs5 for rest of September

— Reuters/File

Govt raises prices of all petroleum products "owing to fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation".

Petrol raised by Rs5 per litre; light diesel oil sees the most increase — Rs5.92 per litre.

Prices to become effective on September 16.

The government on Wednesday announced a Rs5 increase in the price of petrol "owing to the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation".

According to a notification by the Finance Division, besides petrol, an increase in other petroleum products will also be enforced starting September 16.

Petrol, with the Rs5 increase, will now cost Rs123.30 per litre, whereas high speed diesel, with an increase of Rs5.01, will now cost Rs120.04 per litre.

In addition, kerosene will cost Rs5.46 more and will thus be priced at Rs96.26 per litre, while light diesel oil will become Rs5.92 dearer to cost Rs90.69 per litre.

Product Existing price (per litre) Increase (per litre) New price (per litre) Petrol Rs118.30 Rs5.00 Rs123.30 High speed diesel Rs115.03 Rs5.01 Rs120.04 Kerosene oil Rs86.80 Rs5.46 Rs92.26 Light diesel oil Rs84.77 Rs5.92 Rs90.69

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended a Rs1 per litre increase in the price of petrol.

The authority forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division in which it suggested increasing the price of petrol by Rs1 per litre from September 16.

It also recommended an increase of Rs10.50 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel and hiking the price of kerosene oil by Rs5 per litre.







