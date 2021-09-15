Govt raises price of petrol by Rs5 for rest of September

Wednesday Sep 15, 2021
The government on Wednesday announced a Rs5 increase in the price of petrol "owing to the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation".
According to a notification by the Finance Division, besides petrol, an increase in other petroleum products will also be enforced starting September 16.
Petrol, with the Rs5 increase, will now cost Rs123.30 per litre, whereas high speed diesel, with an increase of Rs5.01, will now cost Rs120.04 per litre.
In addition, kerosene will cost Rs5.46 more and will thus be priced at Rs96.26 per litre, while light diesel oil will become Rs5.92 dearer to cost Rs90.69 per litre.
|Product
|Existing price (per litre)
|Increase (per litre)
|New price (per litre)
|Petrol
|Rs118.30
|Rs5.00
|Rs123.30
|High speed diesel
|Rs115.03
|Rs5.01
|Rs120.04
|Kerosene oil
|Rs86.80
|Rs5.46
|Rs92.26
|Light diesel oil
|Rs84.77
|Rs5.92
|Rs90.69
The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended a Rs1 per litre increase in the price of petrol.
The authority forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division in which it suggested increasing the price of petrol by Rs1 per litre from September 16.
It also recommended an increase of Rs10.50 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel and hiking the price of kerosene oil by Rs5 per litre.