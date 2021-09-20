 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Sep 20 2021
By
AFP

Two wounded in US high-school shooting: police

By
AFP

Monday Sep 20, 2021

Police officers at a crime scene. Photo AFP
Police officers at a crime scene. Photo AFP

  • No further details were provided as the police rush to the site of incident.
  • Students evacuated and sent to the tennis courts, say police.
  • Say two people with gunshot wounds taken to the hospital.

WASHINGTON: Two people were shot and injured in an armed attack at a high school in the US state of Virginia on Monday, officials said, providing no further details as police rushed to the scene.

"Police are on scene of a shooting at Heritage High School," Newport News Police Department said in a statement.

"Students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts. Parents can meet them there.

"Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds that are not believed to be life-threatening."

Police dismissed reports of active shooters at other schools in the city of Newport News.

More From World:

Data shows COVID-19 vaccine safe and protective for kids: Pfizer

Data shows COVID-19 vaccine safe and protective for kids: Pfizer
At UN speech, Joe Biden to stress US focus on 'intensive diplomacy,' official says

At UN speech, Joe Biden to stress US focus on 'intensive diplomacy,' official says
Afghan women outraged by new Taliban work restrictions

Afghan women outraged by new Taliban work restrictions
Coronavirus mutated 30 times in South African woman: report

Coronavirus mutated 30 times in South African woman: report
UN chief warns China and US to avoid new Cold War

UN chief warns China and US to avoid new Cold War
Video: 6 killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

Video: 6 killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital
First int'l communication by Taliban accepted at SCO: report

First int'l communication by Taliban accepted at SCO: report
Afghan activists protest outside shuttered women affairs ministry

Afghan activists protest outside shuttered women affairs ministry
Joe Biden asks for early talks with Emmanuel Macron amid submarine row

Joe Biden asks for early talks with Emmanuel Macron amid submarine row
Explainer: The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters

Explainer: The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Qatari emir, Saudi crown prince, UAE NSA all smiles at 'brotherly' meeting

Qatari emir, Saudi crown prince, UAE NSA all smiles at 'brotherly' meeting
Putin expected to retain majority in Russian parliamentary election

Putin expected to retain majority in Russian parliamentary election

Latest

view all