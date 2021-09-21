Prince Harry mocked by TV host Natalie Barr for his 'airbrushed' appearance on Time 100

Prince Harry has been joked for his 'airbrushed' appearance on the cover of Time's Most Influential People issue on Tuesday.



Natalie Barr, Sunrise host, couldn't resist joking about the Duke of Sussex's hairline as he wore very thick locks on the cover of the magazine.

The 53-year-old TV presenter mentioned the cover after the Cash Cow drew attention to a similarly airbrushed promo photo in Seven's Martin Place headquarters.

Natalie quipped that the same person who enhanced Harry's receding hairline for his Time 100 cover had given her fill-in co-anchor Matt Doran a thicker head of hair.

It all happened when the Cash Cow was taking selfies in front of a poster of Matt and his Weekend Sunrise co-host Monique Wright.

.Matt's hair appeared slightly thicker than usual and was parted on the wrong side, prompting Natalie to suggest it had been flipped using Photoshop.

Natalie then said: 'I think you used the same airbrusher as Prince Harry on the front cover of Time magazine.' She even speculated the Seven graphics team had superimposed Weekend Sunrise weatherman James Tobin's hair onto Matt's head.

