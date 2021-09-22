Piers Morgan to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond in next adventure?

Piers Morgan, who attended a screening of No Time To Die, has declared his desire to be the next James Bond by showing off his credentials to replace Daniel Craig in the role.



The former Good Morning Britain presenter teased fans with his snap in a traditional pose of the 007 secret agent.

The TV presenter has attended a screening for the much delayed new instalment of the Bond franchise, No Time To Die, and has admitted that he would snap up the chance to be up on the big screen in the future.



The Tv presenter was quick to share the results with his social media following and his fans were loving what they were seeing.

Pointing to the image of himself as he wears a sharp suit and white shirt, Piers joked that he was next in line.

Piers Morgan wrote: "BREAKING: Daniel Craig’s replacement as 007 finally revealed..."

The host also posted the pic on Instagram and captioned it with an iconic phrase to show his credentials: "The name’s Morgan… Piers Morgan. #TimeToDie"



Morgan's fans were full of praise for the slimmer looking Piers - who lost weight - and they reckon he is in good shape to take on the Bond role.