Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate under 5% for fifth consecutive day

Pakistan has administered at least 74,837,117 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Pakistan reports 2,333 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, NCOC data shows.

As many as 47 people lost their lives to the virus in last 24 hours.

The positivity ratio of the country in a single day stands at 4.56%.

ISLAMABAD: After a deadly fourth wave of coronavirus, Pakistan reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data, about 2,333 new infections emerged during the last 24 hours after 51,139 tests were taken, taking the total caseload to 1,230,238 across the country.

The positivity ratio stands at 4.56% across the country. The number of active cases has reached 61,947, with the nationwide recoveries rising to 1,140,917. The active cases have fallen consistently since more than a week. Among the active cases, 4,641 patients are under critical care.

At least 47 more people succumbed to coronavirus, raising the national death tally to 27,374, as per the NCOC stats.

A day earlier, Pakistan reported the lowest number of single day infections in the last two months at 1,897 new cases. The country last reported a similar daily case count at 1,841 cases on July 24.



Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate also dropped to the lowest figure, 4.10%, since July 11.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 2,546 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 43% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 74,837,117 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 17.3% of the country’s population.



During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 784,687 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 56 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.