Gigi Hadid stuns as she walks in a double-denim ensemble during Milan Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid stood out from the crowd while taking a stroll in a double-denim ensemble on Wednesday during Milan Fashion Week.

Khai's mom flashed her taut midriff in a half-buttoned jacket and coordinating baggy jeans as she roamed the city in a pair of white trainers.

The 26-year-old supermodel sent temperatures soaring as tied her glossy tresses into a sleek bun, the new redhead stored her essentials in a small sandy handbag and donned a pair of aviator shades.

The Vogue cover star showcased her cheeky side while sticking out her tongue and shooting a thumbs-up for her devoted fans.



During her outing, Gigi was spotted signing autographs for passers-by from afar, having recently taken to Twitter to plead that they keep their distance from her.