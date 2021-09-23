Liam Payne brings hopeful news to fans about One Direction reunion

One Direction went on a break six years ago in 2016, a year after Zayn Malik quit the band in 2015

British singer Liam Payne has come forward to address the rumours making rounds about One Direction reuniting.



The former One Direction member finally addressed the hearsay, during his performance on Monday night at reunited band The Wanted for Tom Parker’s charity concert.

“I spoke to Louis about it and we were saying it has to be sooner rather than later,” said Payne.

The world-famous boyband went on a break six years ago in 2016, a year after Zayn Malik quit the band in 2015.

Even though fans were expecting a grand reunion last year on their 10th anniversary, they were met with disappointment.

British music exec Simon Cowell, who formed the band during The X Factor, recently said that the reunion could happen this year and it would be “amazing.”