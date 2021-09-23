 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Petroleum sector sees 50% increase in circular debt during PTI regime

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 23, 2021

  • Hammad Azhar informs National Assembly about petroleum sector debts during the assembly session.
  • Federal minister says petroleum sector’s circular debt has increased by almost 50% during the three years of the PTI government.
  • Says circular debt in June 2018 was Rs0.7 trillion which swelled to Rs1.1tn by May 2021.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday said that the petroleum sector’s circular debt has increased by almost 50% during the three years of the PTI government.

Azhar made the statement while informing the National Assembly about petroleum sector debts during the question and answer session.

“The circular debt in June 2018 was Rs0.7 trillion which swelled to Rs1.1tn by May 2021,” said Azhar.

Related items

Apprising the assembly about the reason behind the surge in the debts, he said that the ministry has been told that a delay in recoveries in the gas sector are the main reason for the increase in debt.

“Similarly, the poor financial condition of government institutions is another reason for the increase in debts,” said Azhar.

The minister further stated that a working group of petroleum companies has been formed to resolve the matter of circular debt in the petroleum sector. 

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Truck upturns as rain lashes Karachi

WATCH: Truck upturns as rain lashes Karachi
Met department warns of urban flooding in Karachi on Friday

Met department warns of urban flooding in Karachi on Friday
Asad Umar stresses need to ramp up security as Chinese investment in Pakistan rises

Asad Umar stresses need to ramp up security as Chinese investment in Pakistan rises
Post-election controversies are detrimental to country's democracy: Shibli Faraz

Post-election controversies are detrimental to country's democracy: Shibli Faraz
PM Imran Khan's status is equal to that of Islamabad mayor: Maryam Nawaz

PM Imran Khan's status is equal to that of Islamabad mayor: Maryam Nawaz
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA's board of governors

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA's board of governors
Noor Mukadam murder case: Court to indict Zahir Jaffer, other suspects on October 6

Noor Mukadam murder case: Court to indict Zahir Jaffer, other suspects on October 6
PM Imran Khan stresses on importance of making Pakistan self-sufficient in food crops

PM Imran Khan stresses on importance of making Pakistan self-sufficient in food crops
Umer Sharif's family can't travel with him in air ambulance to US: sources

Umer Sharif's family can't travel with him in air ambulance to US: sources
Former Indian agent exposes presence of RAW network in Pakistan

Former Indian agent exposes presence of RAW network in Pakistan
Fake COVID-19 vaccine entry made using Nawaz Sharif's name at NIMS

Fake COVID-19 vaccine entry made using Nawaz Sharif's name at NIMS
First Lady Samina Alvi tests positive for COVID-19

First Lady Samina Alvi tests positive for COVID-19

Latest

view all