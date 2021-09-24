 
Friday Sep 24 2021
Shooting at Tennessee grocery store leaves 1 victim dead, 12 injured

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Photo: File.
Photo: File.

  • Police say a lone armed assailant opened fire on victims.
  • Shooter was later found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.
  • No immediate explanation for a possible motive was offered by authorities.

At least 13 people were injured, one of them fatally, when a lone armed assailant opened fire on Thursday at a supermarket in suburban Memphis, Tennessee, before the shooter was found dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, the police chief said.

Law enforcement officers swarmed to the crime scene just after the shooting unfolded at a Kroger grocery store in Collierville, Tennessee, and began rendering aid to victims and others found hiding inside the supermarket, chief Dale Lane told reporters afterwards.

The shooter, who was believed to have acted alone, was found dead in a parking lot outside the store, Lane said. Local media reported the suspect's body was discovered inside a vehicle.

No immediate explanation for a possible motive was offered by authorities.

Lane said some of the survivors were severely injured. All were taken to area hospitals, he said.

