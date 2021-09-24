 
health
Friday Sep 24 2021
COVID-19: WHO acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts to vaccinate marginalised communities

Friday Sep 24, 2021

WHO official adminitering COVID-19 jab to a person. Photo WHO.
ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organisation has acknowledged the efforts of Pakistani authorities in vaccinating marginalised communities for COVID-19.

The global health body highlighted this in a social media message on Friday.

“Government of Pakistan takes strong measures to ensure #COVID-19 vaccination reach among the marginalised communities through mobile vaccination teams with the strong support of WHO Pakistan,” it said.

Pakistan launched a mobile vaccination campaign in order to reach the far-flung areas of the country in collaboration with the WHO to provide vaccination facilities to those who can not travel to cities.

Plan to reach out to communities avoiding vaccination

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to reach out to those communities avoiding inoculation.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony of a community vaccination centre at District Health Office (DHO) Islamabad earlier this week, Dr Faisal Sultan said mobile vaccination teams would ensure vaccination of the community through regular visits of various populations.

He termed the setting up of mobile vaccination units as a milestone in achieving the vaccination target and added that it would not only ensure data entry but also vaccination of the citizens.

Dr Sultan asked citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the disease in the wake of a sudden increase in the number of infections in the country.

