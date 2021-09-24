 
Friday Sep 24 2021
Three killed in shootout inside Dehli courtroom

Friday Sep 24, 2021

An ambulance is seen inside the Rohini court in New Delhi on September 24, 2021, after a notorious Indian gangster was killed by gunmen dressed as lawyers in a bloody shootout in a courtroom where three people died, local media reported. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
  • Two men dressed as lawyers sitting inside courtroom fire shots at a suspected gang leader.
  • The two men appeared to belong to a rival gang; they were shot dead by police in retaliation. 
  • A court official says lawyers should be given a special ID card to reduce the risk of impersonation.

NEW DELHI: Three people were killed in a suspected gangland shooting inside a Delhi courtroom on Friday, police said, causing panic in the premises.

The incident occurred when a suspected gang leader appeared in court and two men who were sitting inside dressed as lawyers fired shots at him, police said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the two men appeared to belong to a rival gang and that police swiftly returned fire, killing the two assailants. The target of their attack also died later in hospital, he said. Mobile phone images captured by people in the court premises in Rohini, in western Delhi, showed people running for cover while shots rang out.

Arun Kumar, an official at the Rohini court, said lawyers should be given a special ID card to reduce the risk of impersonation.

Sanjeev Nasiar, President of the Delhi Bar Association, said lawyers would stay away from work on Saturday and review the security measures in courts. 

