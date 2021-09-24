 
Friday Sep 24 2021
PML-N turns down offer to play ‘friendly matches’ at Punjab Governor House

Friday Sep 24, 2021

  • PML-N's Uzma Bukhari says that the party will not become a “spectacle” in any cricket match.
  • Criticises PPP for accepting to participate in the friendly matches, saying that they shouldn’t play a “double game”.
  • Chohan says PML-N shouldn’t "fall prey to conspiracy like NZ and England cricket" and refuse to play like this.

LAHORE: The Opposition party in the Punjab Assembly, PML-N on Friday announced that they will not participate in “friendly matches” scheduled to take place at the Governor's House in Punjab.

PML-N spokesperson in Punjab Uzma Bukhari said that the party will not become a “spectacle” in any cricket match.

She criticised PPP for accepting to participate in the friendly matches, saying that they shouldn’t play a “double game”.

PML-N leader Rana Mashhood said that the government calls them (PML-N leaders) “thieves” and at the same time they ask them to join in and play cricket matches.

Meanwhile, Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan likened PML-N’s refusal to participate in the matches to the New Zealand and England’s pullout of the Pakistan tour.

“PML-N shouldn’t refuse to play by falling prey to conspiracy like New Zealand and England cricket boards,” said Chohan.


