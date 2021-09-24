 
When will PM Imran Khan address UNGA?

Friday Sep 24, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. — Reuters/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to address the international community at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today, where he will raise his voice against Indian atrocities in Kashmir and shed light on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The prime minister will speak at 1:35am Pakistan Standard Time on September 25 [4:30 pm, September 24, Eastern Standard Time].

According to the schedule of the General Assembly, the prime minister is ninth on the list of speakers to address the UNGA today in the afternoon session.

The prime minister’s policy address will serve to enhance Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach and engagement with its international partners and key institutions.

The address reflects Pakistan’s abiding commitment to multilateralism and affirmation of the United Nations’ central role in the maintenance of international peace and security, promotion of sustainable development, and respect for human rights worldwide.

