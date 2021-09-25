Strengthening, stabilising current Afghan govt 'only way' forward: PM at UNGA

Prime Minister Imran Khan delivering his address to the 76th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, on September 25, 2021. — Photo courtesy UNGA Web

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran Khan early Saturday delivered his address to the 76th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations, where he stressed on the need for the world to recognise that the "only way" forward when it comes to Afghanistan is to "strengthen and stabilise the current government".



He said this is imperative "for the sake of the people of Afghanistan".

"Right now the whole international community should think what is the way ahead. There are two paths that we can take. If we neglect Afghanistan right now, according to the UN half the people of Afghanistan are already vulnerable, and by next year almost 90% of the people in Afghanistan will go below the poverty line.

"There is a huge humanitarian crisis looming ahead. And this will have serious repercussions not just for the neighbours of Afghanistan but everywhere," he said.

PM Imran Khan said that a destabilised, chaotic Afghanistan "will again become a safe haven for international terrorists", pointing out that this is why the US came to Afghanistan in the first place.

"Therefore, there is only one way to go. We must strengthen and stabilise the current government, for the sake of the people of Afghanistan."

'Incentivise the Taliban'

The premier provided a recap of what the Taliban have promised in their media briefings.

He said that they have promised to respect human rights, have an inclusive government, not allow their soil to be used by terrorists, and they have given amnesty.

"If the world community incentivises them, and encourages them to walk this talk, it will be a win-win situation for everyone. Because these are the four conditions that the US-Taliban dialogue in Doha was all about," PM Imran Khan said.

He said that if they are incentivised to go in this direction, then the 20 years the coalition forces spent in Afghanistan will not be for naught.

"Because the Afghan soil would not be used by the international terrorists."

Time is of the essence

The prime minister went on to underscore that time is of the essence as Afghanistan is at a "critical" juncture.

"You cannot waste time. Help is needed there. Humanitarian assistance has to be given there immediately. The Secretary General of the United Nations has taken bold steps. I urge you to mobilise the international community, and move in this direction," he said.

'Triple challenge'

At the outset of his address, the prime minister shed light on how the world faces a "triple challenge — the COVID-19 crisis, the accompanying economic crisis and the threats posed by climate change".

"The virus does not discriminate between nations and people, nor do the catastrophies imposed by uncertain weather patterns," he said.

The premier that the common threats faced by the world today not only expose the "fragility of the international system" but also underscore the "oneness of humanity".

Speaking of Pakistan's pandemic response, he said that the country has been "successful so far in containing the COVID pandemic".

"Our collaborated strategy of smart lockdowns helped saved lives and livelihood and kept the economy afloat," he said, also highlighting the social-safety Ehsaas Programme, which he said helped 15 million families survive.

Turning his focus to climate change, he termed it one of the "primary existential threats" that the world faces today. He said although Pakistan's contribution to global emissions is negligible, it is among the 10 countries that are most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

He then spoke about Pakistan's "game changing" Billion Tree Tsunami tree plantation programme for reforestation, preservation of natural habitats, switching to renewable energy, removing pollution from cities and adapting to impacts of climate change as the ways the country has resolved to fulfil its "global responsibility".

PM Imran Khan proposed that to address the triple crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturn and climate emergency, the following strategy be implemented:

Vaccine equity - everyone, everywhere must be vaccinated and as soon as possible.

Adequate financing - made available to developing countries, through comprehensive debt restructuring, expanded ODA, redistribution of unutilised SDRs and allotment of a greater proportion of SDRs to developing countries, besides provision of climate finance.

Clear investment strategies - which help alleviate poverty, build sustainable infrastructure, and bridge the digital divide.

The prime minister proposed that the secretary general convene an SDG Summit in 2025 to review and accelerate implementation of sustainable development goals.

The 76th UNGA session

This year's theme is titled: "Building resilience through hope – to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations”.

The debate, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is being held in a hybrid fashion, meaning that heads of state or government representatives may elect to deliver their speech live from the General Assembly Hall or have a delegate introduce a pre-recorded video statement.

The Pakistan delegation, comprising Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ambassador to the UN Munir Akram, and Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Afridi, arrived at the Assembly Hall prior to the address.

Later, Qureshi introduced the prime minister's pre-recorded address to the Assembly.



More to follow.