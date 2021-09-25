Watch: Complete speech of PM Imran Khan at UNGA

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the 76th session of the UNGA. -APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday made a blistering speech at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly and urged the international community to come together and help Afghanistan so that it does not become a safe haven for terrorists.

The prime minister made a video speech at the UNGA due to the COVID-19 restriction.

In his virtual address, PM Imran Khan also highlighted Indian atrocities against the people of Kashmir.

He said India was violating international human rights laws, including the 4th Geneva Convention and pointed that “geopolitical considerations and corporate interests” had compelled the major powers to overlook the transgressions of their “affiliated” countries.



“Such double standards are the most glaring in [the] case of India, where this RSS-BJP regime is being allowed to get away with human rights abuses with complete impunity,” he noted.

Here’s the complete video of PM Imran Khan’s speech:



