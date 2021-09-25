Joe Biden lectures Narendra Modi on Gandhi’s philosophy

Indian PM told to mend ways during his US visit.

Joe Biden gives him a lesson on non-violent philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi.

Indian sikhs protest outside White House, demanding separate homeland.

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden Friday met with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the White House and gave him a lecture on Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent philosophy.



The Indian PM is currently visiting the US during which he also met VP Kamala Harris and attended a meeting of the Quad group, which also includes the US, Japan and Australia.

The meeting between Modi and Biden took place at the Oval Office of the White House where the US president shared the teachings of Gandhi amid the Modi government's violent policies to suppress Muslims in Kashmir, Assam and elsewhere.



He told the Indian PM that Gandhi's message was one of non-violence, respect and tolerance.

Protest outside White House during Biden-Modi meeting

Dozens of Indian Americans gathered at Lafayette Square, the park in front of the White House, to protest against the visit of Narendra Modi to the United States.

Chanting slogans and holding placards that read “Save India from fascism”, the protesters on Thursday castigated Modi over human rights violations, persecution of Muslims and other minorities, new farm laws, and the crackdown in IIOJ&K.

A number of people from the Sikh community also staged a demonstration and demanded the freedom of east Punjab and the creation of Khalistan.



Since his election as India’s prime minister in 2014, Modi has been accused of presiding over an unprecedented religious polarisation in his country, with several laws discriminating against minority groups, mainly its 200 million Muslims.