Saudi Arabia announces 600 fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students

Saudi Arabia has announced 600 fully-funded scholarships for Pakistani students to study at the diploma, Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD levels in the kingdom.

A statement from the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia said students residing in Pakistan and legal residents in the kingdom can apply for these scholarships.

Procedure to apply for scholarship

Students have to directly apply on the university’s website/online portal.

Each university has its own eligibility criteria and application time frame, students need to consult the website for the eligibility criteria of each discipline/course/university.

These scholarships are offered for almost all disciplines: Political Science, Law, Education, Administration, Economics, Engineering, Computer Science, Agriculture, Arabic/Islamic Studies and Media Sciences.

These scholarships are offered by 25 universities in the kingdom as given in Annex-A.

Each university is authorised to enroll only 5% of international students except Princess Noora Binte Abdul Rehman University for Girls, Riyadh, and Jamia Islamia Madina Munawara. The admissions percentage of Princess Noora Binte Abdul Rehman University for Girls, Riyadh on scholarship is 8 %, whereas Jamia Islamia Madina Munawara grants admissions on scholarship 85 % of total seats.

Universities will forward the application to the Saudi Ministry of Education which decides the final award of eligible applicants.

Applicants should share a copy of the submitted application on the official email of the Embassy of Pakistan, Riyadh [email protected] Subsequently, the Embassy shall follow up with the Saudi Ministry of Education for grant of scholarships.

Eligibility criteria

Applicant must be a Pakistani or Azad Jammu and Kashmir national.

75% of students will be awarded scholarships from Pakistan, whereas 25% of scholarships will be given to Pakistani students residing in the kingdom.

Men and women, both, can apply for these scholarships.

The applicant should be between 17 years to 25 years for Bachelor's programme, must be of 30 years age for Master's programme and less than 35 years for PhD programme on the closing date of the application process.

The selected applicants will commence the programme in September/October each year in Saudi Arabia.

The applicant must not be holding any other scholarship at the time of availing of Saudi scholarship.

The applicant must not have any criminal record.

The applicant must not have been suspended from any educational institution on disciplinary or any other valid ground.

Benefits of scholarship

The scholarship covers free lodging.

3 months furnishing allowance on arrival in KSA for married scholars.

Return air tickets.

Free medical for the student and his/her family, if married.

3 months graduation allowance for shipment of books.

Subsided meal at the campus.

Sports and recreational activities on the campus, support for dependents and travel expenses.

A monthly allowance of 900 Saudi Riyal (SR) will be given to science students and 850 SR to humanities students.

List of 25 universities offering fully funded scholarship in KSA