Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rally for Covid-19 vaccine equity

Sunday Sep 26 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were out for an important mission during their visit to New York City.

In the pair’s appearance at the Global Citizen Live, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke for the need of Covid-19 vaccine equity.

"Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That's the point, but that's not happening," Meghan said.

"And while in this country and many others, you can go almost anywhere and get vaccinated, billions of people around the world cannot,

"This year, the world's expected to produce enough doses to meet the target of vaccinating 70% of people in every single country. But it is wrong that so much of the vaccine supply has only gone to just 10 wealthy nations so far, and not everyone else. It's just not OK."

"Guys, we have what we need to vaccinate the world, but the experts told us, here's what's getting in the way," Harry added. 

"They said many countries are ready to produce vaccines at home, yet they aren't allowed to, because ultra-wealthy pharmaceutical companies are not sharing the recipes to make them. These countries have the means, the ability and the workers to start manufacturing. All they're waiting for is the vaccine intellectual property to be waived and for the vaccine technology to be transferred over. And by the way, many of these vaccines were publicly funded. They are your vaccines, you paid for them."

