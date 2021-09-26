 
Pakistan's coastal areas safe from cyclone, says Met Dept

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

A representational image. Photo: File
  • Cyclone 2,200 km away from Karachi, says Met Dept. 
  • Sindh to receive rain from Sept 28 to Oct 2. 
  • Cyclones do not usually form in September in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, says a meteorologist. 

Pakistan's coastal belt is safe from a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that has started intensifying and turning into a cyclone, the Meteorological Department said Sunday. 

The cyclone is 2,200km away from Karachi, disclosed the weather department, adding that the cyclone is currently in the central-west part of the Bay of Bengal. 

Read more: Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal turning into cyclone, more rains likely in Karachi

Sindh to receive rains from Sept 28-Oct 2

A Met department official had earlier said that the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal is drawing all the moisture, adding that the weather changes may cause  Sindh to receive rains from September 28 to October 2. 

The cyclone will most likely cause rains in the southern part of Pakistan, including Karachi, Geo News had reported on Saturday.

Meteorologist Mahesh Palawat had said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has turned into a cyclonic storm. According to him, cyclones do not usually form in September in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. They typically form in October and November.

He had said that due to the cyclone, after Central India and Gujarat, rains are also expected in the southern parts of Pakistan, including Karachi.

