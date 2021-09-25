Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal turning into cyclone, more rains likely in Karachi

Motorcyclists can be seen on the roads of Karachi as the city received light rain. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal starts forming into a cyclone.

Pakistan plans to name the cyclone 'gulab'.

Rains expected across Sindh from September 28 to October 2, says Met dept official.

A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has started intensifying and turning into a cyclone due to which rains are likely in the southern part of Pakistan, including Karachi, Geo News reported Saturday.

Meteorologist Mahesh Palawat says the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has turned into a cyclonic storm. According to him, cyclones do not usually form in September in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. They typically form in October and November.

Satellite image. -PMD

The meteorologist said it is a rare meteorological activity of its kind. "It could become a cyclone by noon, but its intensity will not be high," he said.

He said that due to the cyclone, after Central India and Gujarat, rains are also expected in the southern parts of Pakistan, including Karachi.

Meteorologists are saying that in case of a cyclone, it will be named Gulab (rose) by Pakistan.

Light rain forecast for Karachi today

Meanwhile, Karachi Meteorological Director Sardar Sarfraz has forecast light rain in Karachi, the country's largest city, for today (Saturday).

He said that there is a system in the Arabian Sea due to which Karachi may receive light rain today as it did yesterday.

The Met department official added that the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal is drawing all the moisture.

He also said that rains are expected across Sindh from September 28 to October 2.