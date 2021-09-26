 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears ‘left crying’ once she smelled drugs on tour: ‘I’ll fail the drug test’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 26, 2021

Britney Spears ‘left crying’ once she smelled drugs on tour: ‘I’ll fail the drug test’
Britney Spears ‘left crying’ once she smelled drugs on tour: ‘I’ll fail the drug test’

Britney Spears reportedly ended up ‘crying’ and was left ‘scared’ once she smelled the presence of weed on her tour because failing her drug test meant she wouldn’t be able to see her sons anymore.

This claim has been made by Spears’ 2009 Circus tour wardrobe head Tish Yates.

In the documentary titled The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears, Yates admitted, “She is distressed. She is upset. She's yelling, 'It smells like pot. It smells like pot. I can't breathe this. I cannot breathe is. I will fail a drug test. I won't see my boys'.”

“And she bolted. She was running trying to get back to her dressing room. She was crying. She was screaming. The level of how she was scared really opened my eyes.”

More From Entertainment:

Lizzo claps back against institutional racism at Global Citizen

Lizzo claps back against institutional racism at Global Citizen
Amber Heard shows off multi-tasking skills as a new mom

Amber Heard shows off multi-tasking skills as a new mom
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘driven out’ by Prince William’s bullying: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘driven out’ by Prince William’s bullying: report
Lady Gaga stuns in black at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala

Lady Gaga stuns in black at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala
Elton John requests for ‘love and solidarity’ at Global Citizen Live

Elton John requests for ‘love and solidarity’ at Global Citizen Live
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blast ‘wealthy pharma companies'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blast ‘wealthy pharma companies'
Emily In Paris season two release date and more: Read Inside

Emily In Paris season two release date and more: Read Inside
Prince Harry’s memoir to become royal family’s ‘final straw’: report

Prince Harry’s memoir to become royal family’s ‘final straw’: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ over losing privileges since Megxit: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘upset’ over losing privileges since Megxit: report
Prince Andrew preparing damage control strategy to save his reputation: source

Prince Andrew preparing damage control strategy to save his reputation: source
Princess Beatrice weighs in on the hard aspects of royal life

Princess Beatrice weighs in on the hard aspects of royal life
Prince Harry ‘not at all’ reflecting Prince Philips’ ethos: report

Prince Harry ‘not at all’ reflecting Prince Philips’ ethos: report

Latest

view all