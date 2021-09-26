Britney Spears ‘left crying’ once she smelled drugs on tour: ‘I’ll fail the drug test’

Britney Spears reportedly ended up ‘crying’ and was left ‘scared’ once she smelled the presence of weed on her tour because failing her drug test meant she wouldn’t be able to see her sons anymore.

This claim has been made by Spears’ 2009 Circus tour wardrobe head Tish Yates.

In the documentary titled The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears, Yates admitted, “She is distressed. She is upset. She's yelling, 'It smells like pot. It smells like pot. I can't breathe this. I cannot breathe is. I will fail a drug test. I won't see my boys'.”

“And she bolted. She was running trying to get back to her dressing room. She was crying. She was screaming. The level of how she was scared really opened my eyes.”