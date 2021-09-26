Twitter removes blue verification badge from Afghan government accounts

Screengrabs of Twitter accounts of various Afghan ministries. Photo — Afghan media

The American microblogging and social networking website Twitter has removed the verified badges from the accounts of various Afghan government ministries.

The official social media accounts of several Afghan ministries are currently being handled by the Taliban since the announcement of an interim government in Afghanistan by the group.

The accounts that have been deprived of the blue ticks include the ministry of foreign affairs, the ministry of interior affairs, the ministry of defence, and the ministry of finance. All these accounts were previously verified by Twitter.

In addition to this, the microblogging site has also removed the blue tick from the official account of the Afghan presidential palace, Arg, which has been inactive since the former Ashraf Ghani-led Afghan government was ousted.



However, some of the personalities from the previous Afghan government still have the verified badges.