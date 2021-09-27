 
pakistan
Monday Sep 27 2021
PM Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of KCR project today

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway project today.
  • The groundbreaking ceremony of the KCR project will be held at the Cantonment Railway Station.
  • Frontier Works Organization (FWO) will lay the track for the KCR, says Railways Minister Azam Swati.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway project on Monday (today).

In a statement, Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati said that PM Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi today to lay the foundation stone of the circular railway project. The groundbreaking ceremony of the KCR project will be held at the Cantonment Railway Station in the metropolis.

Swati said that the KCR project will be completed in three years with a cost of Rs207 billion. The KCR's 29-kilometre track will have 16 stations and 24 level crossings.

Frontier Works Organization (FWO) will lay the track for the KCR, he said, adding that automatic air-conditioned coaches will be run on the track.

Each train will comprise a locomotive and four coaches, the minister said, adding that the train will facilitate 814 passengers at a time.

Global tenders will be invited for procurement of the trains, Swati added.

Sindh govt to provide Rs6bn for KCR

Earlier in July, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had reiterated that the provincial government was committed to providing Rs6 billion for development work to make the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) fully operational.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, while presiding over a meeting on the KCR at the CM House, had vowed to fulfil his commitment regarding the project. He had urged the railways authorities to get the PC-I of the project approved by the federal government.

