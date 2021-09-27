T20 World Cup squad: Performance of Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, and Asif Ali worries PCB

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup. Photo: PCB.

ISLAMABAD: The demand for a change in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad gained momentum among local cricket circles after some of the national cricketers failed to show impressive performance in the National T20 Cup.

Sources privy to the matter said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had ensured the participation of the members of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad in the National T20 Cup to provide them with an opportunity to test their muscles ahead of the mega event.

During the National T20 Cup, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Azam Khan, and Asif Ali failed to put up an impressive performance.

Sources said that changes in the T20 World Cup squad would be vital if players could not bring improvement in their performance in the coming days.

Wicket-keeper/batsman Azam Khan completely failed in both fields. Asif Ali could score just 43 and 10 runs in his two matches, while Khushdil Shah made 21, 24, and 6 runs in three matches, respectively. Opener Fakhar Zaman is expected to be included in the 15-member squad.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Cricket Council rules allowed changes to be made to the T20 World Cup squads before Oct 16.

PCB chairman unhappy with standard of pitches, team selection

Well-formed sources said that PCB Chairman Rameez Raja is unhappy with the standard of pitches as well as the division of players in the six teams.

The PCB chief has asked the National High-Performance Centre’s director to review the players' division and balance out the teams. He also issued directions to make bating pitches at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Earlier, Rameez Raja had said that he will not compromise on the standard of pitches. It is pertinent to mention here that the second phase of the National T20 Cup will begin on October 6.