entertainment
Monday Sep 27 2021
Web Desk

Prince William ‘shocked’ by decision to hide Archie’s godparents’ identity

Web Desk

Monday Sep 27, 2021

Prince William ‘shocked’ by decision to hide Archie’s godparents’ identity

Prince William was reportedly left ‘perplexed’ over why they had to hide the identity of Archie’s godparents.

Royal author and biographer Andrew Morton made this claim in his new book, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.

Its extract read, "Such secrecy was one of many issues that perplexed Prince William. He, like others inside the family, felt that those chosen to guide and counsel a future prince, seventh in line to the throne, should be identified."

For those unversed, the royal family has a tradition of making the identities of godparents public, but Meghan and Harry’s decision has left Prince William ‘perplexed’ to this day.

