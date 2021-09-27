TikTok becomes home to one billion users

TikTok is the global platform for creating and sharing short-form videos. — Reuters/File

TikTok — the global platform for creating and sharing short-form videos — has reached a global milestone by building a community of one billion people who use the app.

A notification issued on Monday said: "At TikTok, our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. Today, we are celebrating that mission and our global TikTok community that has reached one billion people worldwide."

The video-sharing platform said: "We are honoured to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favorite stars."

TikTok has become a part of life for people around the world because of the "creativity and authenticity of our creators."

The announcement further added that TikTok's global community is remarkable in its ability to reach millions of people across generations.

Earlier this month, TikTok had launched a localised Urdu version of its safety centre in Pakistan.

The safety centre is a one-stop online source which provides access to TikTok's safety policies, tools and resources to equip users with product education and protection measures while using the platform.