 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Monday Sep 27 2021
By
Web Desk

TikTok becomes home to one billion users

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 27, 2021

TikTok is the global platform for creating and sharing short-form videos. — Reuters/File
TikTok is the global platform for creating and sharing short-form videos. — Reuters/File

  • TikTok is celebrating its mission to inspire creativity, global TikTok community crossing 1bn people worldwide.
  • "We are honoured to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses," reads the statement.
  • Earlier this month, TikTok had launched a localised Urdu version of its safety centre in Pakistan.

TikTok — the global platform for creating and sharing short-form videos — has reached a global milestone by building a community of one billion people who use the app. 

A notification issued on Monday said: "At TikTok, our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. Today, we are celebrating that mission and our global TikTok community that has reached one billion people worldwide."

The video-sharing platform said: "We are honoured to be a home for our immensely diverse community of families, small businesses, and creators who transform into our favorite stars." 

TikTok has become a part of life for people around the world because of the "creativity and authenticity of our creators." 

The announcement further added that TikTok's global community is remarkable in its ability to reach millions of people across generations. 

Earlier this month, TikTok had launched a localised Urdu version of its safety centre in Pakistan.

The safety centre is a one-stop online source which provides access to TikTok's safety policies, tools and resources to equip users with product education and protection measures while using the platform.

More From Sci-Tech:

Fintech startup Oraan raises $3 million in seed funding to empower Pakistani women

Fintech startup Oraan raises $3 million in seed funding to empower Pakistani women
Facebook seeks to defend itself after scathing reports

Facebook seeks to defend itself after scathing reports
WhatsApp removes Messenger Rooms shortcut

WhatsApp removes Messenger Rooms shortcut
Four SpaceX space tourists return to Earth after three days

Four SpaceX space tourists return to Earth after three days
TikTok launches Urdu-language safety centre in Pakistan

TikTok launches Urdu-language safety centre in Pakistan
WhatsApp to introduce native sticker-making tool for desktop users

WhatsApp to introduce native sticker-making tool for desktop users
SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'
'Many will follow': SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit

'Many will follow': SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit
WhatsApp rolls out new business directory to promote e-commerce

WhatsApp rolls out new business directory to promote e-commerce
Apple launches iPhone 13, iPad mini featuring faster chips, sharper cameras

Apple launches iPhone 13, iPad mini featuring faster chips, sharper cameras
Russian Soyuz rocket launches 34 new UK satellites

Russian Soyuz rocket launches 34 new UK satellites
Embattled Apple unveils new products

Embattled Apple unveils new products

Latest

view all