TikTok launches Urdu-language safety centre in Pakistan

A representational image — Reuters

The safety centre now offers parents and guardians a look into the safety ecosystem through new videos.

The information portal is divided into sections that reflect important aspects of safety on the platform.

The resource consists of sections including safety and privacy controls, safety partners.

TikTok — the global platform for creating and sharing short videos — has launched a localised Urdu version of its safety centre in Pakistan.

The safety centre is a one-stop online source which provides access to TikTok's safety policies, tools and resources to equip users with product education and protection measures while using the platform.

TikTok provides a platform that inspires creative expression and brings joy to the community that consists of millions of creators around the world hence, it is important for the platform to provide a safe space where the users can realise their ideas and express themselves freely.

The information portal is divided into several sections that reflect important aspects of safety on the platform, including youth safety and parenting guidelines, anti-bullying, suicide and self-harm policies, and more.

TikTok's approach to safety spans policies, products, and partners as the platform builds a community where creativity and creative expression can thrive.

The safety centre now offers parents and guardians a look into the safety ecosystem through new videos on how the app approaches safety, community guidelines, and resources available to them.

The resource consists of the following sections:

1. Safety and privacy controls.

2. A section dedicated to what efforts the platform is making in important areas: bullying prevention, the topic of suicide and self-harm, COVID-19.

3. Safety partners.

4. Platform safety news.