 
Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday Sep 17 2021
By
Web Desk

TikTok launches Urdu-language safety centre in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 17, 2021

A representational image — Reuters
A representational image — Reuters

  • The safety centre now offers parents and guardians a look into the safety ecosystem through new videos.
  • The information portal is divided into sections that reflect important aspects of safety on the platform.
  • The resource consists of sections including safety and privacy controls, safety partners.

TikTok — the global platform for creating and sharing short videos — has launched a localised Urdu version of its safety centre in Pakistan.

The safety centre is a one-stop online source which provides access to TikTok's safety policies, tools and resources to equip users with product education and protection measures while using the platform.

TikTok provides a platform that inspires creative expression and brings joy to the community that consists of millions of creators around the world hence, it is important for the platform to provide a safe space where the users can realise their ideas and express themselves freely.

The information portal is divided into several sections that reflect important aspects of safety on the platform, including youth safety and parenting guidelines, anti-bullying, suicide and self-harm policies, and more.

TikTok's approach to safety spans policies, products, and partners as the platform builds a community where creativity and creative expression can thrive.

The safety centre now offers parents and guardians a look into the safety ecosystem through new videos on how the app approaches safety, community guidelines, and resources available to them.

The resource consists of the following sections:

1. Safety and privacy controls.

2. A section dedicated to what efforts the platform is making in important areas: bullying prevention, the topic of suicide and self-harm, COVID-19.

3. Safety partners.

4. Platform safety news.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp to introduce native sticker-making tool for desktop users

WhatsApp to introduce native sticker-making tool for desktop users
SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'

SpaceX's tourist crew 'healthy, happy and resting'
'Many will follow': SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit

'Many will follow': SpaceX sends all-civilian crew into orbit
WhatsApp rolls out new business directory to promote e-commerce

WhatsApp rolls out new business directory to promote e-commerce
Apple launches iPhone 13, iPad mini featuring faster chips, sharper cameras

Apple launches iPhone 13, iPad mini featuring faster chips, sharper cameras
Russian Soyuz rocket launches 34 new UK satellites

Russian Soyuz rocket launches 34 new UK satellites
Embattled Apple unveils new products

Embattled Apple unveils new products
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones as part of 5G push

Apple expected to unveil new iPhones as part of 5G push
After Facebook, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launches its own smart glasses

After Facebook, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi launches its own smart glasses
China to target Alipay in bid to keep tech industry's 'unruly growth' in check

China to target Alipay in bid to keep tech industry's 'unruly growth' in check
Italian authority seeks clarifications on smart glasses from Facebook

Italian authority seeks clarifications on smart glasses from Facebook
Apple must loosen app payment system: judge in Epic Games case

Apple must loosen app payment system: judge in Epic Games case

Latest

view all