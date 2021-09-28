Chehlum processions being observed across Pakistan today amid strict security

Chehlum procession being held in Karachi. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Chehlum processions of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) are being held across the country amid strict security today (Tuesday).

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala is observed each year on 20th Safar-ul-Muzaffar.

Partial suspension of mobile phone service

Cellular services will remain suspended in several areas through which the processions will pass during the day in various cities.

In Karachi, the main Chehlum procession starts from Nishtar Park and ends at the Hussainian Iranian lmambargah in Kharadar after passing through its traditional routes.

Police and personnel from law enforcement agencies have taken foolproof security measures. Barricades have been placed on streets and roads along the route to avoid any untoward situation. Special checking of routes will be carried out by personnel of the bomb disposable squad.



Pillion riding banned

In a bid to avoid any untoward incident, the provincial government banned pillion riding in the province on Tuesday (today).

The Sindh government announced it will ban pillion riding on the recommendations of Sindh IGP Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), who raised concerns over miscreants attacking religious activities, such as Chehlum majalis and processions, being conducted across the province.

Traffic diversion plan

Karachi Traffic Police chief Iqbal Dara announced a traffic diversion plan for the central Chehlum procession.

The spokesperson for the traffic police said that on 20th Safar, 1443 AH, i.e. September 28, 2021, the chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) would be taken out from the Nishter Park at about 1pm.

Prior to this procession, an Alam procession will emerge from the Shah-e-Najaf Imambargah, Martin Road, at about 9am, and a Majlis will be held at the Nishtar Park before the main procession starts to proceed towards the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar.

The route of the main procession will be as follows: Nishtar Park, Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father Jaminis Road, Mehfil-e-Shah-e-Khurasan, M A Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Saddar Dawakhana, Preedy Street, Tibet Chowk, MA Jinnah Road, Boultan Market, Bombay Bazaar, Kharadar, Nawab Mahabat Khanji Road to the Hussainian Iranian Imambargah, Kharadar.

As soon as the procession starts from Nishtar Park, all vehicular traffic coming from the city side will be diverted towards Soldier Bazaar Road (Bahadur Yar Jang Road), Coast Guard, Ankle Seria Chowk to Jubilee or Nishtar Road.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Nazimabad side will be diverted from Lasbela towards Nishtar Road towards the Zoological Gardens to reach their destinations. Traffic coming from the Liaquatabad side will be diverted onto Martin Road towards the Central Jail side. These vehicles will be permitted to proceed to the jail and Jamshed Road, Dada Bhoy Noorji Road, Kashmir Road, Sharea Quaideen. Sharea Faisal, Lucky Star, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Fatima Jinnah Road, Fawara Chowk, Din Muhammad Wafai Road, Dr Zia Uddin Ahmed Road, Shaheen Complex, to II Chundrigar Road.

All kinds of traffic coming from the Stadium Road side will proceed via New MA Jinnah Road. These vehicles will be diverted at Dada Bhoy Noorji Road towards Kashmir Road, Society Light Signal, Sharea Quaideen to Sharea Faisal.

The traffic coming from the Super Highway from the Gulberg side will be diverted from Liaquatabad No-10 towards Nazimabad No.2 and will proceed via the Habib Bank Flyover, Estate Avenue Road, Sher Shah to Maripur Road. For the return journey, these vehicles will adopt the same route.

Educational institutions to remain closed in Sindh

All schools and other educational institutions in Sindh are closed today too.

According to a notification issued by the education department, all public and private educational institutions falling under the administrative domain of the College Education Department shall remain closed on September 28, 2021 on account of the chehlum (20th Saffar 1443).



In Lahore, the Chehlum procession route and its adjoining areas have been sealed.

The Punjab home department has issued a notification in which it has banned pillion riding across the province today .

The government had announced the ban on pillion riding for today under Section 144. According to a notification issued on Monday, the government has exempted families, senior citizens, journalists and government officials from the ban.



In Rawalpindi, over 3,500 police personnel have been deployed for the security of Chehlum processions in the city. Beside the police, Rangers have also been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.