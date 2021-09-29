Pakistan logs 1,560 fresh coronavirus infections, 52 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has administered at least 79,533,208 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Pakistan detects 1,560 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours.

COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 3.19%.

Pakistan has been reporting a positivity rate below 3% for last four days.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported less than 2,000 coronavirus cases in a single day for the fourth consecutive day Wednesday morning.

A day earlier, the data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that the daily COVID-19 case count went below 1,500 for the first time in more than two months after the country reported 1,400 fresh cases Tuesday morning. The country last reported less than 1,500 cases on July 23 at 1,425 cases.

The country also reported 52 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the national death tally to 27,690. With 2,970 recoveries in the same period, the tally for recoveries now stands at 1,167,189, NCOC's data showed.

The daily positivity rate stands at 3.19%. It has been less than 3% for the last four days.

The number of active cases went to the lowest level since the last two months at 48,506 cases. The active cases, along with the positivity rate, have been consistently falling since the last month with new recoveries surpassing fresh cases reported almost daily. Among the active cases, 3,948 patients are under critical care.



COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 1,988 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 34% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 79,533,208 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 18.4% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 711,775 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 61 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.