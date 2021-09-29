NYT clears the air on 'completely fabricated' Modi image

The fabricated photo of Indian PM Modi on the 'NYT' edition. Photo:ThePrint

The New York Times (NYT) had issued a clarification on a recent image of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was going viral on the internet, calling it "completely fabricated".

An image of the Indian prime minister, featured on what seemed like the print edition of the NYT, had spread like wildfire on the internet.

"Last, best hope of Earth," the headline had read above his image.

The NYT took to Twitter to clarify that the image was not a real one and was one of many fabricated pictures going viral.

"This is a completely fabricated image, one of many in circulation featuring Prime Minister Modi. All of our factual reporting on Narendra Modi can be found at:

https://nytimes.com/topic/person/narendra-modi," it tweeted.

The edition is dated September 26, right after the time Modi visited the US. Many believed the Indian prime minister had made it to the front of the NYT newspaper and for all the right reasons.