En route US, Umer Sharif admitted to hospital in Germany after health deteriorates

Pakistans legendary comedian Umer Sharif. Photo: file
Pakistan's legendary comedian Umer Sharif. Photo: file 
  • The air ambulance carrying legendary comedian Umer Sharif en route to the United States on Wednesday landed in Germany.
  • Dr Tariq Shahab says Umer Sharif will stay in Germany for one day and will resume his journey on Wednesday morning.
  • The legendary comedian got tired after over seven hours of journey and suffering from low fever, says the doctor. 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's legendary comedian Umer Sharif has been admitted to a German hospital after his health condition deteriorated during his flight to the United States.

A day earlier, Umer Sharif had left for the US via Germany by air ambulance for medical treatment. His wife, Zareen Ghazal, was also accompanying him.

The air ambulance carrying legendary comedian Umer Sharif en route to the United States on Wednesday landed in Germany and will stay in the country for one day to give some rest to the ailing actor, said Dr Tariq Shahab, the husband of Pakistani actress Reema Khan who is overseeing arrangements for Sharif's treatment in the US.

He told the journalists that Umer Sharif will stay in Germany for one day and will resume his journey to the US on Wednesday morning.

After over seven hours of air travel, the legendary comedian got tired and suffering from low fever, the doctor said, adding that he has been shifted to a local hospital in Germany.

Umer Sharif was undergoing a medical checkup and his fresh tests were being taken at the hospital, he said, adding that these arrangements were being made by the ambulance company.

Meanwhile, his wife, Zareen Ghazal, has been given an emergency visa in Germany so as he could visit his ailing husband at the hospital.

Giving details, Zareen Ghazal said that they contacted the police in Nuremberg to get the emergency visa. After legal formalities, the authorities issued her an emergency visa, Ghazal said, adding that now she was going to the hospital to meet her ailing husband. She further said that Umer Sharif’s condition is slightly better.

She said that they will fly to Iceland on Wednesday morning.

Ailing comedian Umer Sharif leaves for US

On September 28, Legendary comedian Umer Sharif had left for the US to seek medical treatment in an air ambulance.

The actor had been shifted to the air ambulance after his immigration process was completed at the airport.

Ambulance 1158 airborne had taken off after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took care of the comedian's travelling process.

His wife, Zareen Ghazal, was accompanying him and had requested well wishers to continue praying for his health and for successful treatment. Other family members will be travelling via a commercial flight.

