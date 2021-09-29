 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court rejects bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Noor Mukadam murder cases prime suspect Zahir Jaffer, his father Zakir Jaffer and six other suspects arrive to attend Islamabad High Court hearing. Photo: Online
  • Islamabad High Court rejects bail of Zahir Jaffer's parents in Noor Mukadam murder case.
  • IHC's Justice Aamer Farooq delivers brief verdict. 
  • Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee had filed bail petitions in Noor Mukadam murder case stating that they had nothing to do with Noor's murder.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected on Wednesday the bail pleas of Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee, the parents of main suspect Zahir Jaffer, in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

The IHC also ordered the trial court to complete the trial within eight weeks.

IHC's Justice Aamer Farooq delivered the brief verdict. A detailed verdict will be given later.

Zakir and Ismat had filed bail petitions in the Noor Mukadam murder case stating that they had nothing to do with Noor's murder, while the police challan presented in court said that if If Zahir's parents had informed the police in time, Noor could have been saved.

Noor Mukadam, a 27-year-old woman, was raped and murdered with a sharp instrument on July 20 within the limits of the ​Kohsar police station in Islamabad. A case of murder was later registered at the same police station by Noor's father, former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam.

Zahir Jaffer is the prime suspect in Noor Mukadam's murder case. The grisly murder, in which Mukadam was beheaded, took place on July 20 in Islamabad's F-7 area.

The Islamabad police arrested suspect Zahir Jaffer on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor's parents, he killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

The gruesome incident sparked a nationwide campaign seeking justice for her, with #JusticeforNoor becoming a top trend on Twitter.

