In a first, Pakistani origin doctor to head American College of Physicians

WASHINGTON: Dr Omar Atiq, a US citizen of Pakistani origin, will be elected unopposed as the President of American College of Physicians, it emerged on Wednesday.

The American College of Physicians (ACP) is the largest medical speciality organisation in the US. The prestigious US college’s membership includes 154,000 internal medicine physicians (internists), related subspecialists and medical students in more than 145 countries worldwide.

According to the details, Omar Atiq has been nominated as the next president of the prestigious US physicians’ college. Though, the elections will be held in January 2022, Dr Omar Atiq, however, is the only candidate for the post.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan’s ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan said, “Dr Omar Atiq becomes the first-ever Physician of Pakistani descent and only the second international medical graduate to be elected as President of American College of Physicians.”



Extending his congratulations to Dr Atiq, the ambassador said, “A proud and historic moment for Pakistani American Community.”

“We acknowledge and appreciate this outstanding professional achievement,” he added.

Dr Atiq’s profile

Omar T. Atiq, M.D., is a professor of medicine and otolaryngology-head and neck in the UAMS College of Medicine. He is the founding director of the Arkansas Cancer Institute in Pine Bluff and is a fellow of the American College of Physicians.

Dr Atiq received his medical degree from the Khyber Medical College, University of Peshawar, Pakistan, and did his residency and chief residency in internal medicine at the Edward Hines Jr. Veterans Administration Hospital and Foster G. McGaw Hospital of the Loyola University in Chicago.

Dr Atiq did his fellowship training in medical oncology and hematology at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York and is board certified in medical oncology, hematology and internal medicine.

Dr. Atiq forgives $650,000 in medical bills for cancer patients

In January 2021, Dr Atiq had forgiven more than half a million dollars in outstanding debts form nearly 200 cancer patients.

The Arkansas Clinic, founded by Dr Omar Atiq in 1991, provided cancer treatments ranging from chemotherapy and radiation therapy and tests such as CAT scans. It had to shut its doors in February 2020 due to a shortage of staff.

Earlier that week, the clinic sent out holiday greetings and told patients that any outstanding bills would no longer need to be paid.

"I hope this note finds you well," Dr Atiq had written. "The Arkansas Cancer Clinic was proud to have you as a patient. Although various health insurances pay most of the bills for the majority of patients, even the deductibles and co-pays can be burdensome."

"Unfortunately, that is the way our health care system currently works," he had added and informed patients that the cancer clinic was closing practice after over 29 years of service.

"The clinic has decided to forego all balances owed to the clinic by its patients," the note had read. "Happy holidays."