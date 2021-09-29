 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahbaz Sharif reacts to NCA probe, says govt failed to prove corruption allegations

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: file
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: file  

LAHORE: Reacting to the UK court’s verdict about the unfreezing of his and his his family's bank accounts, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could not prove corruption of even a single penny against him and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif said that the ruling PTI’s ministers have been levelling allegations of corruption worth billions of rupees but could not prove any wrongdoing against him and his family.

The PML-N president said that he was sent to jail twice during the last three months. He said that when the government filed to prove corruption against him and his children they approached UK's National Crime Agency (NCA).


More to follow....

More From Pakistan:

No-confidence motion in Balochistan: Will the ‘peace pact’ last?

No-confidence motion in Balochistan: Will the ‘peace pact’ last?
NCOC says cities with low vaccination rates will face higher restrictions

NCOC says cities with low vaccination rates will face higher restrictions
Punjab intensifies dengue prevention activities

Punjab intensifies dengue prevention activities
Taliban warn US of 'negative consequences' if it does not stop flying drones in Afghanistan

Taliban warn US of 'negative consequences' if it does not stop flying drones in Afghanistan
In a first, Pakistani origin doctor to head American College of Physicians

In a first, Pakistani origin doctor to head American College of Physicians
Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court rejects bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer's parents

Noor Mukadam murder case: Islamabad court rejects bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer's parents
En route US, Umer Sharif admitted to hospital in Germany after health deteriorates

En route US, Umer Sharif admitted to hospital in Germany after health deteriorates
MD OGDCL Shahid Salim resigns before end of his tenure in office

MD OGDCL Shahid Salim resigns before end of his tenure in office
Pakistan logs 1,560 fresh coronavirus infections, 52 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan logs 1,560 fresh coronavirus infections, 52 deaths in 24 hours
Money laundering case against Shahbaz different from NCA case: NAB sources

Money laundering case against Shahbaz different from NCA case: NAB sources
US senators want Pakistan's role in Taliban victory investigated

US senators want Pakistan's role in Taliban victory investigated
ECP gives Chaudhry, Swati more time to submit replies over allegations

ECP gives Chaudhry, Swati more time to submit replies over allegations

Latest

view all