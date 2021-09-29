Shahbaz Sharif reacts to NCA probe, says govt failed to prove corruption allegations

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: file

LAHORE: Reacting to the UK court’s verdict about the unfreezing of his and his his family's bank accounts, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) could not prove corruption of even a single penny against him and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Shehbaz Sharif said that the ruling PTI’s ministers have been levelling allegations of corruption worth billions of rupees but could not prove any wrongdoing against him and his family.

The PML-N president said that he was sent to jail twice during the last three months. He said that when the government filed to prove corruption against him and his children they approached UK's National Crime Agency (NCA).





More to follow....

