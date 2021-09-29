 
Wednesday Sep 29 2021
FIA to probe corruption in road projects: PM Imran Khan

Wednesday Sep 29, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file
  • PM Imran Khan says that the road projects being executed by his govt are cheaper than those built in the PML-N’s tenure.
  • FIA has been mandated to expose the elements that minted money through the road projects, he adds. 
  • PM Imran says, the government is focusing on the development of unprivileged areas to bring them at par with the developed ones.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been tasked with probing into alleged corruption in road infrastructure projects in the past.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of Jhal Jaho Bela road in Islamabad today, PM Imran Khan said that the road projects being executed by the PTI-led government were cheaper than those built in the PML-N’s tenure in the country.

He hit the former governments hard over their alleged corruption in the road projects, and announced that the FIA has been mandated to expose the elements that minted money through the road projects.

The prime minister said, “We are spending Rs200 million less on a four-lane road than the ones executed back in 2013.”

It showed how much taxpayers’ money was plundered by the past rulers, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran reaffirmed the determination to ensure equitable development in order to make Pakistan stronger.

The government is focusing on the development of unprivileged areas to bring them at par with the developed ones, the prime minister added.

Stressing the importance of connectivity, PM Imran said that the construction of new roads was vital for the development of Balochistan.

“Pakistan's development is linked with that of Balochistan,” added the prime minister.

In his remarks, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said the construction of Jhal Jaho Bela road is part of PM Imran Khan's vision to uplift the backward areas. He said the road infrastructure projects in Balochistan are being completed on a fast track basis.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal said both federal and provincial governments are working together for the development of Balochistan. He said we are ensuring timely completion of road infrastructure projects in the province so that the people can really benefit from them.

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt (retd) Khurram Agha said the 80-kilometre-long Jhaljao-Bela Road would be linked with Awaran and the N-25 highway at a cost of Rs11,835 million (PC-1), while the contract cost was Rs7,208 million.

Image courtesy APP
He mentioned that Rs1,500 million had been allocated for this project in Public Sector Development Project P2021-22 to be completed in three years. The two-lane road will have 182 culverts with an expected road travel of 2,645 vehicles daily.

Jhaljao is located in the southern part of Balochistan, surrounded by high mountains and deserts. The only means of transportation in the area is the Jhaljhao-Bela Road.

