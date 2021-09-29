'Kurulus: Osman' wins three prizes at 'Golden 61 Awards'

'Kuruluş: Osman', which is all set to return with new story and strong cast in its third season, won three prizes at the same time at the "Golden 61 Awards."

One of the awards was determined by the votes of Istanbul University students.

Bozdağ Film won the "Best Production Company of the Year" award at the "Golden 61 Awards", while "Kurulus: Osman" won the "Best Series of the Year".

According to reports, Burak Özçivit, who plays Osman Bey in the series, won the "Best Actor of the Year" award.

