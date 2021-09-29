FBR issues guidelines for requesting extension in income tax return deadline

— APP/File

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday issued instructions about how a person can request an extension in the deadline to submit the income tax return form.

A statement issued by the FBR stated that individuals can submit an application online or in the relevant regional tax offices seeking an extension in the deadline.

The FBR has directed the regional tax offices to set up help desks for people to submit applications and make decisions in this regard generously.

People have to provide their national tax numbers and National Identity Card numbers while requesting an extension in the deadline.

FBR to not extend deadline for income tax filers

Earlier today, FBR had clarified it would not extend the deadline for people seeking to file their income tax returns.

The tax collection body, in a notification, said relevant commissioners could extend the date for certain individuals who submit a written application seeking an extension in the deadline under the provisions of section 119 (1) of the Income Tax Ordinance.

People facing hardships can be given an extension of 15 days, the tax collection body said, adding that the filing date for companies would not be extended.

Businessmen have urged the FBR to extend the date to file tax returns by two months to facilitate the business community, according to a report published in The News today.