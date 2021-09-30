China to discuss Afghan situation at Beijing Xiangshan Forum in October

Xiangshan Forum. Photo: file

BEIJING: China will discuss situation in Afghanistan and other regional security issues at Beijing Xiangshan Forum seminar scheduled to be held from October 25, confirmed Beijing’s defence ministry on Thursday.

In a statement, China's Defence Ministry said that the Beijing Xiangshan Forum is convening a seminar for experts to discuss Afghanistan and other regional security issues on October 25-26.

The Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a regional security summit attended by defence officials and experts, has been postponed this year again because of COVID, Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said.

The forum will instead convene a seminar just for experts to discuss topics including big power relations, the impact of the Afghanistan situation on regional security, and defence cooperation during COVID times, he added.