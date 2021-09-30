 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Sep 30 2021
By
Reuters

China to discuss Afghan situation at Beijing Xiangshan Forum in October

By
Reuters

Thursday Sep 30, 2021

Xiangshan Forum. Photo: file
 Xiangshan Forum. Photo: file   
  • The forum will instead convene a seminar just for experts to discuss topics including the impact of the Afghan situation on regional security.
  • The spokesperson says the Beijing Xiangshan Forum has been postponed this year again because of COVID.
  • China will discuss situation in Afghanistan and other regional security issues at Beijing Xiangshan Forum seminar next month.  

BEIJING: China will discuss situation in Afghanistan and other regional security issues at Beijing Xiangshan Forum seminar scheduled to be held from October 25, confirmed Beijing’s defence ministry on Thursday.

In a statement, China's Defence Ministry said that the Beijing Xiangshan Forum is convening a seminar for experts to discuss Afghanistan and other regional security issues on October 25-26.

The Beijing Xiangshan Forum, a regional security summit attended by defence officials and experts, has been postponed this year again because of COVID, Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said.

The forum will instead convene a seminar just for experts to discuss topics including big power relations, the impact of the Afghanistan situation on regional security, and defence cooperation during COVID times, he added. 

More From World:

Afghanistan’s central bank drained dollar stockpile weeks before Kabul fell to Taliban: report

Afghanistan’s central bank drained dollar stockpile weeks before Kabul fell to Taliban: report
We lost in Afghanistan, admits top US general

We lost in Afghanistan, admits top US general
Danish artist sends blank canvasses to museum for $84,000, says 'it's art'

Danish artist sends blank canvasses to museum for $84,000, says 'it's art'
US bill to probe Pakistan's alleged support for Taliban 'uncalled for', 'counterproductive': FO

US bill to probe Pakistan's alleged support for Taliban 'uncalled for', 'counterproductive': FO
NYT clears the air on 'completely fabricated' Modi image

NYT clears the air on 'completely fabricated' Modi image
Afghan army collapse caught us off-guard: US defense secretary

Afghan army collapse caught us off-guard: US defense secretary
Taliban to ‘temporarily’ enforce monarchy constitution, with amendments

Taliban to ‘temporarily’ enforce monarchy constitution, with amendments
Taliban govt refutes reports of women being barred from Afghan universities

Taliban govt refutes reports of women being barred from Afghan universities

NCA investigated Shahbaz Sharif on London flat, loan from businessman

NCA investigated Shahbaz Sharif on London flat, loan from businessman
Navjot Singh Sidhu steps down as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president

Navjot Singh Sidhu steps down as Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president
India: The mother of democracy?

India: The mother of democracy?
Tensions expected to rise again as N Korea fires missile off east coast

Tensions expected to rise again as N Korea fires missile off east coast

Latest

view all