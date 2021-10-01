 
Friday Oct 01 2021
NEPRA fines HESCO Rs31 million over citizens' deaths due to electrocution

Friday Oct 01, 2021

  • NEPRA imposes a fine of Rs31 million on HESCO over the deaths of citizens due to electrocution in Hyderabad.
  • 15 people died of electrocution from July 2019 till October 2020.
  • HESCO was found guilty of negligence in 12 out of 15 cases.

The National Electrical Power and Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs31 million on Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) over the deaths of citizens due to electrocution in Hyderabad.

A statement by NEPRA said that the fine has been imposed over HESCO's negligence that led to casualties from July 2019 till October 2020.

It stated that 15 people died of electrocution during the said period.

"A three-member committee was formed to investigate cases of electrocution, and HESCO was found guilty of negligence in 12 out of 15 cases," read the statement.

Five HESCO employees and seven citizens were killed due to HESCO's negligence, it added.


