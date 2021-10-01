Queen Elizabeth fearing release of ‘intimate revelations’ before Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth reportedly fears the release of her most intimate royal revelations which may go public before her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Former editor of Vanity Fair Tina Brown made this claim during an interview with Express and was also quoted saying, “This is, above all, the survival story of a family in which the pre-eminence of duty is in constant tension with the very human desires of love, ambition and the longing for escape. Writing it has been a fascinating journey.”

Even Century’s publishing director Ben Brusey added, “The Palace Papers is a tour de force in every sense – the most insightful, enjoyable and substantial account of the Royal family I have read.”

“Only Tina Brown could have written it, with her impeccable sources and deep knowledge of the institution. Tina masterfully takes readers inside the palace walls, and to a place of understanding that Netflix’s The Crown could only dream of."

"Publishing in extraordinary times for the Royal Family, I know The Palace Papers will add richly to the public debate.”