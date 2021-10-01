Denmark pledges to further improve cooperation with Pakistan at all levels

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in a meeting with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has pledged on Denmark’s behalf to improve and strengthen cooperation and bilateral ties with Pakistan on various levels.

FM Kofod called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on separate occasions on Friday.

In the meeting with PM Khan in Islamabad, FM Kofod affirmed Denmark’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral ties with Pakistan and briefed the PM on cooperation between the two countries, including the proposed Green Partnership Agreement.

PM Imran Khan recalled his last conversation with his Danish counterpart Mette Fredericksen, saying that they had a "fruitful exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations between Pakistan and Denmark."

'Afghan stability crucial for Pakistan and region'

PM Khan reiterated the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan’s and the region's peace and prosperity. He stressed the need for the international community’s constructive engagement to prevent humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan and to help build durable peace and stability in the country.

The premier underlined that an inclusive political structure was important for the stability of Afghanistan, adding that positive messages and constructive measures by the world would help prevent instability and mass exodus of Afghan refugees.

Moreover, PM Khan expressed satisfaction over the growing cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark.

“Pakistan was committed to further diversify bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and investment and renewable energy besides increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries,” said PM Khan.

The meeting went on with a detailed conversation on Climate Change and the need for concerted efforts by the international community to mitigate its adverse effects.

FM Kofod appreciated PM Khan’s 10 billion tree initiative and a range of measures taken by Pakistan towards climate-resilient development.

At this, PM Khan drew attention towards the significance of mobilising scaled up and predictable international climate finance to support climate actions in developing countries.

The Danish FM conveyed gratitude on behalf of the Danish government to Pakistan for supporting and facilitating for evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan.

FM Kofod meets COAS General Bajwa

FM Kofod also met COAS General Bajwa at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation and collaboration/partnership in humanitarian measures in Afghanistan.

COAS Gen Bajwa said that Pakistan values its relations with Denmark and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

FM Kofod appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation, including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.