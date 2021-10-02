Umer Sharif's death: Pakistani cricket fraternity mourns legendary comedian’s passing

Pakistan's legendary comedian Umer Sharif (late): Photo: file

ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE: Pakistan's cricket fraternity on Saturday offered their condolences over the sad demise of legendary comedian Umer Sharif in Germany.

Former skipper Shahid Afridi acknowledged the invaluable services of the celebrated actor. Afridi wrote on Twitter: "Rest in peace Umer Sharif sb. Thank you for your invaluable services for Pakistan and making us laugh with your eternal comedy over the years. You’ll be missed forever!"

Renowned cricketer Shadab Khan expressed sorrow over the death of Umer Sharif and termed him a “true Pakistani hero”.

Taking to Twitter, Shadab Khan said, “Umar Sharif sahab put smiles on our faces and made us laugh.”

Shadab Khan prayed may Allah bless the departed soul eternal peace in heaven.

In his condolence message, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “So sad to lose Umar Sharif.”

“One of the finest in his field, his wit and humour was legendary. We will miss him more in today’s world that’s mired in pessimism,” he wrote.

International Sports Commentator Wasim Akram also shared his condolences. The former cricket wrote on Twitter: "Making people laugh is the hardest job in the world but Umer Sharif did it very skillfully."

"I always enjoyed his comedy. He had a lot of skills, if he spoke, no one could match him," he said, adding that a person who made everybody laugh left everybody saddened.

"May Allah forgive his soul. Ameen!" he concluded.

Meanwhile, former fast bowler said: "Legendary Umer Sharif sahab passed away. I have no words to express my sorrow [and] sadness. He has spread so much happiness [and] laughter in his lifetime to be remembered forever."



