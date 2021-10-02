 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Oct 02 2021
By
AFP

'Mommy is sleeping': Two girls spend days with deceased mother in France

By
AFP

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

French police gather outside a local police station in Paris, France, October 11, 2016, after a Molotov cocktail attack over the weekend near Paris that injured their colleagues. — Reuters/File
French police gather outside a local police station in Paris, France, October 11, 2016, after a Molotov cocktail attack over the weekend near Paris that injured their colleagues. — Reuters/File

  • It is not yet clear how long they had spent inside the apartment with their dead mother.
  • "Be quiet, Mommy is sleeping," the girls told police officers who came to their apartment.
  • Girls taken to hospital, placed in foster care, being given psychological counselling.

RENNES: Two sisters aged five and seven spent several days in an apartment with the body of their mother who died suddenly in northwestern France, the regional prosecutor said on Saturday.

"Be quiet, Mommy is sleeping," the girls told police officers who came to their apartment on Wednesday in the city of Le Mans after being alerted by the girls' schools of their prolonged absence, the prosecutor's office said.

The officers insisted on coming in and discovered the body of the mother, who was born in 1990 in Ivory Coast and who had died of natural causes, according to a subsequent autopsy.

The girls were taken to a hospital and were then placed in foster care and were being given psychological counselling.

It was not yet clear how long they had spent inside the apartment with their dead mother.

"We have ruled out a criminal hypothesis," Mans prosecutor Delphine Dewailly told AFP. "We are now going to wait a few days and then try to get witness testimony from the little girls."

More From World:

TTP and the Afghan Taliban both believe in the repression of women

TTP and the Afghan Taliban both believe in the repression of women
Protests in Bahrain over new Israeli embassy

Protests in Bahrain over new Israeli embassy
Turkish Red Crescent sending aid to feed displaced Afghans via Pakistan

Turkish Red Crescent sending aid to feed displaced Afghans via Pakistan
India, Australia eye striking trade deal by end of 2022

India, Australia eye striking trade deal by end of 2022
India slaps UK nationals with reciprocal COVID-19 travel restrictions

India slaps UK nationals with reciprocal COVID-19 travel restrictions
Britain launches bid for 26 Pakistani companies to pledge ‘Race to Zero’

Britain launches bid for 26 Pakistani companies to pledge ‘Race to Zero’

Dutch criminal gang blows itself up while demonstrating how to bomb ATMs

Dutch criminal gang blows itself up while demonstrating how to bomb ATMs
Pakistani students freed after being unlawfully forced into hotel quarantine in UK

Pakistani students freed after being unlawfully forced into hotel quarantine in UK
Russia urges peace between Tajikistan and Afghanistan

Russia urges peace between Tajikistan and Afghanistan
Afghan girls' football team finds new home in Ronaldo's Portugal

Afghan girls' football team finds new home in Ronaldo's Portugal
'Unmitigated disaster': Republicans attack Biden's defense of Afghan pullout

'Unmitigated disaster': Republicans attack Biden's defense of Afghan pullout
EU sets aside 300 million euros in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

EU sets aside 300 million euros in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

Latest

view all