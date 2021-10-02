 
Saturday Oct 02 2021
Web Desk

Where is cyclone 'Shaheen' now?

Saturday Oct 02, 2021

Satellite imagery of the Severe Cyclonic Storm “Shaheen” on October 2, 2021, at 5:00pm. — PMD
Cyclonic storm “Shaheen” has moved west-northwestward during the past 12 hours with a speed of 15km/hr, a statement from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Saturday.

“Shaheen” now lies centred near latitude 24.4N and longitude 59.9E, at a distance of about 250km southwest of Gwadar, 480km southwest of Ormara, 730km west-southwest of Karachi, and 225km east of Muscat (Oman), the PMD said.

"Estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 115-125km/hr with sea conditions very rough/high around the system centre. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards further for some time and then recurve southwestward towards the Oman coast," it said.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thunderstorms with few heavy falls are likely in Gwadar, Kech, and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till tomorrow, the PMD said.

The PMD asked the concerned authorities of Balochistan to remain alert during the forecast period.

Possible impacts

  • Sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with occasional high surge along west-Makran till Sunday, October 3.
  • Fishermen of Balochistan are advised not to venture into open sea till the evening of Sunday, October 3.
  • Fishermen of Sindh, however, may resume their activities from afternoon of Sunday, October 3.
  • High-speed winds may cause damage to vulnerable structures along Gwadar-Jiwani coast.

