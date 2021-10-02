Where is cyclone 'Shaheen' now?

Satellite imagery of the Severe Cyclonic Storm “Shaheen” on October 2, 2021, at 5:00pm. — PMD

Cyclonic storm “Shaheen” has moved west-northwestward during the past 12 hours with a speed of 15km/hr, a statement from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Saturday.



“Shaheen” now lies centred near latitude 24.4N and longitude 59.9E, at a distance of about 250km southwest of Gwadar, 480km southwest of Ormara, 730km west-southwest of Karachi, and 225km east of Muscat (Oman), the PMD said.

"Estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 115-125km/hr with sea conditions very rough/high around the system centre. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards further for some time and then recurve southwestward towards the Oman coast," it said.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thunderstorms with few heavy falls are likely in Gwadar, Kech, and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till tomorrow, the PMD said.

The PMD asked the concerned authorities of Balochistan to remain alert during the forecast period.

Possible impacts