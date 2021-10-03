Rift in BAP deepens; Sadiq Sanjarani to meet disgruntled lawmakers today

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani. Photo: file

It seems that CM Jam Kamal has failed to appease the disgruntled lawmakers during the 15-day time-frame given by the Senate chairman.

Sources privy to the development say that today’s visit to Quetta of the Senate chairman will be crucial.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani along with other lawmakers will arrive in Quetta today to woo the disgruntled lawmakers of the BAP.

The development comes after reports surfaced that the disgruntled lawmakers, said by the sources to be around 14 to 16 in number, were planning to topple the Jam Kamal-led Balochistan government in collaboration with the Opposition.



The development comes after reports surfaced that the disgruntled lawmakers, said by the sources to be around 14 to 16 in number, were planning to topple the Jam Kamal-led Balochistan government in collaboration with the Opposition.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal has also expedited efforts on his end to allay the concerns of the disgruntled lawmakers.

He met with Minister for Food and Population Welfare Balochistan Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran at his house and discussed various political issues. During the meeting, Khetran assured Kamal of his complete support.

The chief minister also met with Parliamentary Secretary on Information Bushra Rind and tried to address her grievances.

It is pertinent to mention here that 16 Opposition members in the Balochistan Assembly submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani to the assembly secretary on September 14.



Two weeks back, the Senate chairman intervened, met with the chief minister and the disgruntled lawmakers, and gave them 15 days to mend their differences.



A day earlier, the BAP core committee held important meetings with the disgruntled lawmakers and the party’s office bearers.

'Have not resigned from chief ministership'

Meanwhile, as various rumours circulated amid the turmoil, Kamal clarified a day earlier he had not resigned as the chief minister of the province. A day prior he had relinquished his party presidentship.

He announced on Twitter that he was stepping down as the party's president after completing a "good" three-year term.

The chief minister asked BAP Central Organiser Jan Jamali and BAP General-Secretary Manzoor Kakar to hold intra-party elections at the earliest.

"Alhamdulillah, for me, seat, position, and status has never been the criteria. Alhamdulillah worked for BAP from the first day, and inshallah as a normal member would work more for it," the chief minister said.



Kamal was elected as the president of the party, when it was formed months before the July 2018 general election.



