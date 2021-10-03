Pakistani pavilion becomes a hit at Dubai Expo 2020

DUBAI: As the Dubai Expo 2020 kickstarted on October 1, the Pakistani pavilion became an instant hit under the theme of "Pakistan's Hidden Treasures," Geo News reported Sunday.

The Pakistani pavilion comprises eight key spaces depicting the country's history, religious diversity, culture, landscape, and wildlife, among others. One of the pavilions is also dedicated to how Pakistan is combating climate change and displays information and art installations related to the government's Billion-Tree Tsunami project.

Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood also visited the pavilion on the first day and mingled with the visitors.



"As Expo 2020 commences, I am excited and eager to see it start and shape a new era for Pakistan’s tourism, culture, and investment," wrote Dawood on Twitter.

According to a report by Khaleej Times, about 8,000 people thronged the Pakistani pavilion on the very first day of the expo.

"It's stunning. I want to visit Pakistan as it's looking amazing. It's so untouched and gorgeous. I didn't know all these things existed in Pakistan," one of the visitors told Geo News.

Another visitor said that the Pakistani pavilion is "extraordinary", adding that she is amazed by the country's rich culture and the beautiful things that it has to offer.

Per the official website of the Dubai Expo, every participating country has been allowed to set up its own pavilion at the expo for the first time in history.



The expo started on October 1 and will continue for the next six months. However, the Pakistani pavilion will continue to demonstrate the history, culture, and beauty of Balochistan for the entire month of October.