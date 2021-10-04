Insiders say Kim Kardashian, Kanye West have hit the pause button on divorce

Kim and Kanye have been having an amicable split and co-parenting their four children together

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sent tongues wagging after they were spotted going out for a dinner date.



As revealed by insiders, the former couple have hit the pause button on their divorce, for now.

Moreover, they have been having an amicable split, and co-parenting their four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, together.



Although they are not together, West is just “still styling Kim," a source told Us Weekly.

“They have a more of a friendship and working relationship as they coparent,” they insisted. “They’re not back together.”

They added that Kardashian “will be involved with Kanye’s work ventures and he will be involved with hers.”

However, a different source mentioned West wants more intimacy in their relationship.

“Kanye wants to get back with Kim,” the insider claimed. “[Kanye] sees the two of them together and wants to make that a reality now. He has been trying to get back in her good graces again and it seems to be working.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February this year.